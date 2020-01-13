Nigerian troops gun down 100 bandits, six top commanders

Nigerian Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Zamfara and Katsina States have revealed that they killed no fewer than 100 bandits, including their six top commanders during operations.

This was revealed on Monday by the acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni- Orisan, who also informed that the operation to annihilate the insurgents spanned December 16, 2019 to January 9, 2020.

Captain Oni- Orisan further added that the operation to smoke out and neutralize “these recalcitrant bandits from their enclaves” was carried out by OPHD troops, comprised personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services and other security agencies.

He said; “So far, OPHD troops have flushed out bandits hibernating around Tashar Kuturu, Dankalgo, Gobirawa junction, Bagega, Kawaye, Duhuwa, Sabon-Birni, Dankurmi, Dangulbi, Hayin Bawa, Zango, Unguwar Shanu, Tundu Mali, Magazu, Mayanchi and Gando forest, in Anka, Talata Mafara, Tsafe, Maru and Bukkuyum Local Government areas of Zamfara State.

“Additionally, OPHD ground troops backed by the fighter jets of the Air Component also cleared Shinfida in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state, neutralizing several bandits in the process”, he said.

Captain Oni- Orisan also added that “During these operations, OPHD troops successfully neutralized about 100 bandits, including six key commanders, and rescued no less than 10 kidnapped persons. Furthermore, troops recovered the following items: 500 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 23 x Motorbikes, 15 x AK 47 rifles, 4 x General Purpose Machine Guns.

“Others are,1x PKM Machine Gun, 1 x Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bomb, 1 x Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube,11 x fully loaded magazines 600 x rustled cows and 300 x rustled sheep.”

