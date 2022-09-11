Nigerian troops kill bandits who attacked NDA —Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the killing of several notorious bandits responsibe for the attack on Nigeria’s premier military institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), last year.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this on Sunday, said the troops eliminated the bandits in a confrontation at the Tollgate area of Chikun Local Government Area in the state on Saturday night.

Aruwan said the bandits were also responsible for the kidnapping of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the Emir of Bungudu and several other attacks in the state.

Read also:Troops kill two suspected bandits in Kaduna

Aruwan also revealed that a notorious bandit leader identified as Boderi Isiya, narrowly escaped being killed but his second in command, Misti, and several other fighters were gunned down by the troops.

He added that during the confrontation, “the bandits scrambled in retreat, only to run into another ambush laid by the troops in Sabon Gida general area.”

“The troops engaged the bandits ferociously and ultimately subdued them.

“Corpses and weapons were recovered at the scene, while some of the terrorists eventually died from bullet wounds.

“The bandits were responsible for attacking the NDA late last year, as well as the kidnapping of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the Emir of Bungudu and several others,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now