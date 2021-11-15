Nigerian Troops kill over 50 terrorists in Borno days after death of Gen. Zirkusu, others

The death of Brig-Gen Dzarma Zirkusu and three other soldiers may have been revenged by troops of the Nigerian military, who on Monday neutralized over 50 terrorists in Borno state.

The operation was carried out by the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI against Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, destroying several of their combat equipment in a fierce counter offensive in Askira Uba Local Government Area.

Ripples Nigeria reported the death of General Zirkusu and three other soldiers on 13 November following an attack on the 115 Task Force Battalion by ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba.

Unfortunately, the Commander 28 Task Force Brigade, Zirkusu alongside three of his soldiers, paid the supreme price, as they reinforced troops to defend the location.

Disclosing the retaliation in a statement signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, the Army said its troops successfully eliminated top commanders of ISWAP as well as foot soldiers.

According to Nwachukwu: “The gallant troops also unleashed massive destruction on the terrorists’ Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle and several Gun Trucks”.

The statement continued: “While the battle raged, the gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, supported by Air Component of OPHK engaged the terrorists in a hot pursuit. Troops made contact with the fleeing terrorists at Leho village within Askira Uba LGA and in the encounter that ensued, troops eliminated scores of terrorists and destroyed their combat equipment.

“The equipment destroyed by troops include, an MRAP vehicle and 11 Gun Trucks. The troops also recovered large cache of arms and ammunition viz., Five Gun Trucks, two Anti Aircraft Guns, five AK 47 rifles, one HK Machine Gun and one HK Machine Gun links.

“Relatedly, troops of 115 Task Force Battalion conducted a dawn exploitation towards Leho village and environs, where they discovered 3 corpses of the fleeing terrorists and also recovered 2,560 rounds of 7.62mm Special and 29 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition abandoned by the terrorists.

“In a separate operation, troops have also recovered one AK 47 rifle and uncovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during a patrol in Karawa village and Baga Fish Dam area respectively. The IED has been safely detonated by a team of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

“Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has led a team of top brass of the Nigerian Army to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Commander 28 Task Force Brigade, Brig Gen Dzarma Zirkusu on Sunday 14 November 2021, where he commiserated with families of the fallen heroes.

“He has also urged the good people of the NE to continue to support the ongoing counter insurgency operations, while reaffirming troops’ renewed operational readiness to aggressively confront the criminal elements.”

