Nigerian troops kill two most wanted Boko Haram commanders

Two top Boko Haram Commanders who were on the ‘most wanted list’ of the Nigerian Army, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib, have been killed by troops of Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole in an ambush conducted in the Sambisa forest in Borno State.

Confirming the killing of the two commanders in a statement on Saturday, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig, Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said they belonged to the Abubakar Shekau faction of the insurgents and have been on the intelligence watch-list for a long time.

Yerima added that Abul-Bas was second in Command to Abu Fatima, while Ibn Habib was the BHT Commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa forest.

The statement by Yerima reads:

“The renewed offensive operations by troops of Operation Tura Takai Bango of the Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre, has continued to inflict heavy casualty on the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) criminals.

“Among the latest exploits by the troops of Sector 1 was the ambush by troops of 121 and 151 Battalions, sprang at BHTs crossing point between Vuria and Guja settlements along road Banki Junction – Pulka axis.

“During the ambush, the troops neutralized three BHTs among who were two of the most wanted Terrorist Commanders known as Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib. The troops also recovered 3 x GPMG, 7 x AK47 rifles, a belt of ammunition containing 446 rounds of 7.62mm, one Boxer Motorcycle and one ITEL 2160 mobile phone among others.

“Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib were among the top BHTs commanders of the Shekau faction operating in Sambisa forest and environs.

“The two BHT Commanders have been on the Intelligence watch-list for some time. Abul-Bas was a top commander, second to Abu Fatima, while Ibn Habib was the BHT Commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa Forest.

“The neutralization of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib by our gallant troops has inflicted a big blow on the operations of the terrorists and has further boosted the morale of own troops in the ongoing operation Tura Takai Bango.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the troops for this feat and other successes being recorded in the Theatre. He further charged them to intensify the aggressive clearance operation in order to clear the Sambisa Forest and environs of all remnant terrorists and their collaborators.”

