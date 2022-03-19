Nigerian troops neutralize scores of terrorists, rescue 30 in Borno —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) of the Nigerian Army on Saturday, said its troops of the Operation Desert Sanity (ODS), neutralized scores of terrorists of the Boko Haram/ISWAP sects in a fierce battle in Ndufu and Musiri villages in Borno State, about 125 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

In an update on its Twitter account on the ongoing war against terrorism and insurgency in the North East, the DHQ said the troops also rescued 30 persons who were abducted by the terrorists from their various communities.

The update added that troops also recovered sophisticated weapons from the terrorists during the operation, while also destroying camps belonging to the insurgents.

“Ongoing offensive onslaught by troops of Operation Desert Sanity records another feat as troops neutralised several ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists around Ndufu and Musiri villages in Borno State.

“Also, troops recovered weapons and rescued 30 kidnapped local residents. Additionally, troops also destroyed various camps of the terrorists,” the update reads.

