Nigerian troops overrun Sambisa forest, capture terrorists’ stronghold —DMO

The Nigerian Army says troops of the Operation Hadin Kai operating in the North East, have successfully overrun the dreaded Sambisa Forest in Borno State, while also capturing the stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

In a statement on Friday by the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, while briefing defence correspondents on the ongoing war against insurgents, said the Nigerian troops on Thursday, overran the Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province’s stronghold in Sambisa Forest without resistance.

“About 0900hrs on 24 March, 2022, the gallant troops of OPERATION HADIN KAI in a Special Operation codenamed OP DESERT SANITY, captured the terrorist stronghold of UKUBA/CAMP ZAIRO in Sambisa Forest

“In what could be described as a blitzkrieg, the troops routed the terrorists and captured their enclave.

“The terrorists fled the camp leaving behind their heavy weapon arsenal.

“After a thorough cordon and search of the captured camp, the gallant troops recovered various equipment including 1x Main Battle Tank, 1x 155mm Bofors Gun, 1xTrailer,1x122mm Gun, 2x105mm Gun, 1x Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) fighting vehicle, 1x MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carrier, 1x Mack Trailer as well as large cache of arms and ammunition left behind by the terrorists.

“Further exploitation is ongoing. The capture of the terrorists stronghold of CAMP ZAIRO is a major setback to the terrorist criminals.

“The military High Command commends the ever conquering troops of Op HADIN KAI for this immense success,” Onyeuko said.

He added that the military high command has enjoined the troops not to rest on their oars, but urged the soldiers to use the victory as a springboard to finally defeat the insurgents and also keep up the fighting spirit.

