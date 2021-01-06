Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday announced the elimination of Boko Haram terrorists by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole in an air attack on the Wamdeo-Chul axis in the Southern part of Borno.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, who revealed that the air strike destroyed two gun trucks belonging to the insurgents.

He said the operation took place on Tuesday when Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships were deployed to assist ground troops as they pushed back the terrorists.

Enenche explained that the terrorists attempted to breach the two locations when the troops opened fire and repelled them.

He narrated that “upon sighting the NAF helicopter gunships, the terrorists, mounted on gun trucks and motorcycles, attempted to beat a hasty retreat whilst firing at the attack aircraft.

“However, they were hit by the helicopters’ barrage of rocket and cannon fire, which resulted in the immobilization of two of the gun trucks, one of which was seen engulfed in flames.

“Several of the terrorists were also neutralized in the attack, while a few others were mopped-up as the helicopters continued to strafe the fleeing insurgents.” He said

