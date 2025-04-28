Nigerian Union decry fresh wave of attacks on citizens living in South Africa

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has condemned a fresh wave of brutal attack on Nigerians in that country.

They also decried the kidnapping of one Ani Silas in Springs, Gauteng Province.

The National Publicity Secretary of NUSA, Akindele Olunloyo, who raised the alarm in a statement on Sunday, said the victim was beaten to a state of unconsciousness and forcibly taken from his workplace by a member of staff of a television station.

The statement said the assailant of Silas was accompanied by his media team, private security personnel and members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) Crime Prevention Unit attached to the Springs SAPS Station

“Numerous onlookers witnessed the unprovoked attack and abduction, and NUSA has obtained video evidence showing SAPS officers standing by while this heinous act was committed,” Olunloyo stated.

He added that the behaviour by law enforcement officials in dealing with Nigerians represented a severe dereliction of duty and suggested potential complicity in what constituted multiple criminal offences under South African law.

“Despite extensive searches of morgues, hospitals, and police stations throughout Gauteng Province, Mr Silas remains missing,” he said.

READ ALSO: NDIC begins payment of N46bn dividends to Heritage Bank depositors

“A formal kidnapping case (Case Number: 508/4/2025) has been registered at the Springs SAPS station. NUSA leadership has been informed that the matter has been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).”

NUSA demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Silas on Tuesday at 12 noon and also called for full accountability for all those involved in his assault and abduction, including the immediate arrest and suspension of the SAPS officers who failed to prevent the alleged attack.

It further demanded a formal investigation and arrest of the assailant and accomplices for their recurring pattern of violent xenophobic attacks against Nigerian nationals as well as a public assurance from the South African authorities that the rights of all foreign nationals will be protected as guaranteed by the South African Constitution and international human rights conventions.

Also speaking on the development, NUSA President, Smart Nwobi, called on all Nigerians in South Africa to remain vigilant and peaceful during this critical time.

“We are in communication with the Nigerian government’s foreign Missions in South Africa, international human rights organisations and the African Union regarding this grave matter,” Nwobi said.

He stressed that should the demands of NUSA not be met by the specified deadline, the Nigerian community in Springs had resolved to peacefully occupy the Springs police station.

Nwobi added that the union would pursue all available legal avenues to secure justice for Silas and other victims of the attack, and emphasized that the union would pursue all available legal avenues to secure justice for Silas and other victims of the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now