Nigerian Union laments killing of another compatriot in South Africa

A South Africa-based Nigerian businessman identified as Nicholas John, has reportedly been killed by gangsters who have continued to attack foreigners, especially Nigerians, in the South African nation.

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), which announced the murder of John on Thursday in a statement by its President, Collins Mgbo, said the incident came a week after two Nigerians were attacked and killed by hoodlums in a robbery.

Mgbo said John who was from Ogun State, was reportedly attacked by a mob at his shop in the Kimberly area in South Africa’s Northern Cape on February 12.

The NUSA president narrated that on February 11, the deceased was attacked by a South African gang who accused him of buying a stolen laptop.

Mgbo said John was beaten alongside his friend who the gang believed was an accomplice, while the South African criminal who allegedly stole the laptop and sold to Nicholas was left unharmed.

John was said to have battled for survival at the Intensive Care Unit in Kimberley Hospital before he gave up the ghost.

Mgbo explained that John had bought a laptop which was later confirmed to be stolen, from a South African and that when the owner of the stolen laptop apprehended the South African, he took them to the Nigerian’s shop.

“The Nigerian who bought the laptop, had apparently sold it to another Nigerian. They asked him to call the Nigerian he sold it to and he did, but when he arrived, he told them that he didn’t have the laptop anymore but agreed to pay them for it.

“The owner of the laptop agreed but the owner had gone with a group which wanted to rob John of his phones but he resisted and that’s when they beat him to a comatose state and left him to die,” Mgbo said.

According to the NUSA President, in the past few years, not less than 128 Nigerians looking for their daily bread, have been killed by their South African hosts.

“Available records have shown that at least 128 Nigerians have been killed in the South Africa since 2019,” he said.

