Nigerian university students appeal to ASUU to suspend strike

University students on Thursday appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend the ongoing strike and resume classes to continue lectures.

Some of the university students, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, lamented that the strike had delayed them from moving to the next academic level.

ASUU has been on strike since March 2020 while universities have been at home over demands for more funding for public universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement and outstanding allowances.

Augustine Azubike, a law student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said ASUU should consider the future of the students and return to work.

The university student added that the incessant strike embarked by the lecturers was affecting the quality of university education in the country.

Another university student, Ann Chukwu, of Linguistic Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) expressed worry over the lingering strike, adding that her private business, located within the university, had been static since the strike started.

“My business, which is within the university premises has been static since the lecturers embarked on strike and the business has been the source of income for my school and accommodation fees,” Ude lamented.

Daniel Onyekachukwu, a mechanical engineering student, from UNN, said the incessant strikes by public universities’ workers had altered the academic calendar and the students’ time of graduation.

“Our lecturers and government should consider students from poor families; whose parents are not financially buoyant enough to send their children and wards to private and foreign universities.

