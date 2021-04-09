Nigerian-US officer, Kelechi Ndukwe, becomes first African to command a U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer | Ripples Nigeria

A Nigerian-US Naval officer, Kelechi Ndukwe, has become the first African to command a U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer

Ndukwe who was the second in command of the ship before his elevation to the position on Thursday, took over from DeVere J. Crooks, who had commanded the ship since November 2019.

Ndukwe, the son of Nigerian immigrants whose parents migrated to the United States in 1977, has put in 18 years in his career as a Naval officer and has served in different capacities including serving on the Joint Staff in the Force Structure, Resource, and Assessment Directorate and was in charge of developing, maintaining, and improving the models, techniques, and capabilities used by combatant commands to conduct studies and analysis.

The Guided Missile Destroyer, a USS Halsey (DDG-97) will not be the first warship Ndukwe will be commanding as he was the commanding officer for the USS Devastator (MCM 6), a minesweeper based in Bahrain and on others in different capacities around the world including the Mediterranean Sea, Horn of Africa, Arabian Gulf, and Western Pacific Ocean.

According to his citation on the US Navy website, Ndukwe is a qualified surface warfare officer with wide experience working with destroyers, cruisers, and mine countermeasures and has served as auxiliary’s mechanical engineering officer. He was also the fire control officer of USS Normandy in Norfolk from 2004 to 2006..

The Notre Dame alumnus graduated with a degree in Chemical engineering in 2002 and holds a master’s degree in National Security and Strategy from the U.S. Naval War College.

Reacting to his appointment, Ndukwe said he is living out his American dream.

“In America, anything is possible. Thank you for your example of hard work and dedication and the foundation you have laid for your children,” he said.

