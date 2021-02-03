Nigerian will vote for APC in 2023 – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Wednesday Nigerians would vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Uzodinma, who stated when he featured in Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, added that APC would remain formidable after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in two years’ time.

The governor described the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise as a step in the right direction for the party.

He said: “I know for sure that the membership of our President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the party, is a very huge asset to APC and there has never been any place, anytime that the President said he would withdraw his support from APC after his tenure as President of the country.

“When he leaves as the President, Buhari will still remain a committed member and leader of the APC and whatever asset at his disposition will still be deployed to the party.

“Rather than expecting that the party will be weakened, the party will be stronger and formidable because here will be a President who is a huge asset and again a new President that will emerge because with the activities and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, there is no doubt that Nigerians will vote APC in again.

“And when we have a new President with the former President who is a committed member of the party, this will be a huge asset to the party. So, I don’t agree that after 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer be the President of Nigeria, the APC will be weak. APC will remain strong and I can assure you that I have seen a new excitement, new commitment, and increasing support even among non-members of the APC who are now joining in their thousands to become members of the party. The APC is the party to be any day, anytime.”

