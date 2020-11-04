Nigerian wins seat in US congress

A Nigerian-born pharmacist, Oye Owolewa, was on Tuesday elected as a shadow member of the United States House of Representatives from the District of Columbia.

Owolewa polled 164, 026 votes, which represented 81.59 percent of the total votes to defeat Joyce Robinson-Paul and Sohaer Syed in the election.

Robinson-Paul and Syed scored 18,600 votes and 15,372 votes respectively.

The Kwara-born Owolewa was one of the nine Nigerians on the ballot in Tuesday’s elections in the US.

He thanked his family members and associates for his success in the poll in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Good morning. Looks like we did it!

“I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents.”

