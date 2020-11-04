International Latest

Nigerian wins seat in US congress

November 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Nigerian-born pharmacist, Oye Owolewa, was on Tuesday elected as a shadow member of the United States House of Representatives from the District of Columbia.

Owolewa polled 164, 026 votes, which represented 81.59 percent of the total votes to defeat Joyce Robinson-Paul and Sohaer Syed in the election.

Robinson-Paul and Syed scored 18,600 votes and 15,372 votes respectively.

The Kwara-born Owolewa was one of the nine Nigerians on the ballot in Tuesday’s elections in the US.

READ ALSO: Trump’s call to cancel vote-counting outrageous, unprecedented –Biden

He thanked his family members and associates for his success in the poll in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Good morning. Looks like we did it!

“I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */