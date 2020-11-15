Nigerian youths angry because they’re hungry –Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Saturday said that Nigerian youths “are angry because they are hungry.”

He stated this in a statement issued by the Ooni’s palace spokesman, Moses Olafare.

The monarch, who spoke at the second graduation of students of the Ojaja II Fashion Training Institute, which was part of the commemoration of his fifth coronation anniversary, said the way to cushion the anger among the youths was to empower them.

“The youths are angry because they are hungry and the way to get them out of this anger is to continue to empower them. In line with the celebration of my fifth year on the throne, I’ve mapped out plans to empower 5,000 youths to be financially independent and to feed others.

“I hereby call on Nigerian leaders either in politics, traditional or religious to know that it is now a necessity to empower the youth. Out of our earnings, let us dedicate part to the empowerment of youths in our areas. We must consider this a necessity and what should be done on a regular basis.

“We have just had a sample of youth restiveness and it should be a lesson to all of us that nobody can handle their anger, so it is about time we knew that it is stupidity to keep monies in the bank, while the needy continue to wallow in poverty,” he said.

The youth recently staged a protest tagged #EndSARS to demand for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Nigeria by security operatives.

The protest, which was initially peaceful, was later hijacked by hoodlums, a development many have blamed on the shooting of the peaceful protesters by soldiers at Lekki tollgate in Lagos and the failure of security operatives to provide security for the genuine protesters as required by law.

