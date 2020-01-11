Nigerian youths beg Buhari to involve them in his govt

Nigerian youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to get them more involved in his government.

The youth leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the six geo-political zones of the country made this demand when they visited Buhari in Abuja.

They were led by the National Youth Leader of the APC, Comrade Sadiq Shuaibu Abubakar.

During the visit, Abubakar congratulated the president for winning the presidential elections in 2019 and assured him that the youths would continue to support his policies and vision of greatness for the country.

The APC national youth leader then urged the president to get more youths involved in governance so as to learn from his “treasured wisdom’’.

Earlier, President Buhari had told his visitors, “With all certainty, someday you will have to take up the mantle of leadership in this country, and you should be prepared for huge responsibilities.”

He advised the younger generation to keep a broader view of the country as one entity, and continuously de-emphasize ethnic and religious backgrounds in nation building.

“Whether we like it or not, we will someday handover to Nigerian youths. And you have to brace up for leadership. Some interest groups will come up with ethnic, religious issues, but you have to look at the broader picture.

“We had a civil war that consumed over 2 million Nigerians, and we learnt our lessons. Nigeria is one country, and no one should take our firmness for granted,’’ Buhari said.

President Buhari said he took interest in politics after a clean bill on his integrity by those who detained him after the 1985 military coup and who thoroughly checked his record as governor of the North East, Minister of Petroleum and Head of State and found nothing incriminating.

“After I was released and nothing was found on me I took interest in politics. This is what pushed me into partisan politics; to serve with integrity. So I decided to try leadership as a civilian, after taking off the military uniform,’’ he added.

On his second tenure, the President assured that he would be more firm, focused and relentless in delivering results, especially in securing the country, stimulating the economy to work for all, and fighting corruption.

He said, “I am currently serving my last term in office. I swore by the constitution to defend the country, and I will do the needful for the country.’’

