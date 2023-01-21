News
‘Nigerian youths deserve more than appointments’ —Reps candidate, Sarumi
A candidate seeking to enter the House of Representatives in the forthcoming election, Lanre Sarumi has advocated for more inclusion of young Nigerians in governance and better representation, saying this will contribute to the proposition of youth-centric laws and policies.
Sarumi, who is seeking to represent the Ibadan North-Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, said this in Ibadan.
Lanre Sarumi, a youth-focused politician, said inclusion of young Nigerians in governance would develop the nation.
Expressing confidence in winning at the polls in February, Sarumi, said youths were ready than before to take on the older generation.
READ ALSO:‘Japa-wave’: Don’t abandon your fatherland, ex-Gov Amosun begs Nigerian youths
According to him, the coming general election gives Nigerian youths the opportunity to choose right.
“I am of the opinion that Nigerian Youths deserve better. We need good representation at places that matter, where decisions are being made. This is one of the reasons I want to represent Ibadan North Federal constituency”, he said.
Speaking in Ibadan, Sarumi who is contesting on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). said: “youths are ready to take on the mantle of leadership. I implore youths not to make themselves available for the political class to use them in fomenting trouble during elections”.
