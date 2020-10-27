Nigerian youths now have a voice; nobody can call them lazy again —Aisha Yesufu

Prominent #EndSARS activist, Aisha Yesufu has declared that Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality and bad governance now have a voice and no one can call them lazy again.

Aisha who is also a co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement made the comments on this week’s episode of the #EndSARS special edition of #WithChude staged on Tuesday.

When asked about how she navigates the several bouts of criticism she currently faces as a female Muslim activist, Aisha said, “Insults and praises are people’s opinion and they are not my reality – opinions like, you are supposed to be a Muslim woman, you are not supposed to talk, and you are not supposed to have a voice, but, one of the things that I have used, even as a child, is the power of knowledge.”

READ ALSO: Activist, Aisha Yesufu, urges #EndSARS protesters not to back down

Speaking about the way forward, Aisha advised Nigerian youths to remain undeterred in their pursuit for justice and good governance.

“The fact is that the Nigerian youth now have a voice and nobody can call them lazy again. They have gotten the government where they wanted them to be.

“Despite the use of brute force and using their normal shenanigans to bring in thugs, this movement remains unwavering. You have to understand that this is a Marathon, it is not a sprint. We need to keep going,” she noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions