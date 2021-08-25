Nigerian youths see no future in the country, ready to leave by any means —Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has described the current situation in the country as pathetic, saying many Nigerian youths are ready to leave by any means.

Okowa apoke on Wednesday in Lagos at Ripples Nigeria Dialogue, a special forum designed to broaden discussions on the troubled Nigerian project with the theme: Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation.

According to him, many Nigerian youths are ready to migrate out of the country for greener pastures rather than stay due to growing lack of faith in the development policies of the country.

“Nigerian youths feel hard done by Nigeria’s current climate of hopelessness, massive unemployment, insecurity of lives and property, poor quality disruption-ridden educational system, inaccessibility to quality health care,rising cost of living, and a ruling class living extravagantly in the face of the widening gulf between the rich and poor.

“Truth be told, many of our youths see no future for themselves in this country.

“This was why the EndSARS protest of 2020, which began as a protest against police brutality, quickly snowballed into a mass movement against a country that has failed them.

“Many parents here can testify that our youths would rather migrate, even illegally, to greener pastures in other countries and, where migration isn’t possible, resort to anti-social behavior inimical to the unity, peace and progress of the country.

“Too many Nigerians are falling into the poverty bracket daily, and the percentage of the unemployed and underemployed is worrisome

He therefore called for a deliberate policy to tackle youth unemployment through skills training and entrepreneurship development programmes.

“I believe that the way out of the unemployment quagmire is to equip the youth with the technical know-how, vocational skills, values and resources to become self-employed, as distinct from one-off empowerment,” Okowa recommended

