Nigerians abroad remit over $21bn in 2022, highest in Sub-Saharan Africa

The World Bank has revealed that Nigerians abroad sent home $20.9 billion to families and friends.

This was revealed in its latest Migration and Development Brief published on Wednesday on its website.

According to the brief, remittance flows to Nigeria increased by 7.5% when compared to the previous year.

That puts its inflows far ahead of other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including Ghana ($4.7 billion), Kenya ($4.1 billion) and Senegal ($2.7 billion).

Nigeria is the largest recipient of remittances in the region (SSA), although it came in second for Africa as a whole, behind Egypt ($32.3 billion) which is grouped under the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), region.

Nigeria which witnessed a sharp recovery in flows during 2021 (13.2 percent), maintained the improved momentum of 2021 into to the first quarter of 2022.

However, growth fell in Q2 data to 0.5 percent vis-à-vis the same period of 2021.

Moreover, the country is reaping little benefit from the surge in crude oil prices, while the expatriate community faces real income losses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Euro Area.

Financial flows to Africa have been exceptionally volatile over the longer term and continuing into the 2020s, particularly for foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio flows.

READ ALSO:Dollar rate crashes in black market, as CBN fights USD with $1.8bn

Remittances are expected to constitute 38 percent of total flows in 2022, with official development assistance (ODA) standing at 53 percent.

Remittance flows to Africa have maintained secular growth of a favorable 12.5 percent over 2000–22, contrasted with 7 percent gains for FDI, and 8 percent for ODA.

Subject to less volatility than other sources of foreign inflows, remittance receipts have offered a degree of support for overall financial flows.

The largest recipients of remittances in the region during 2022—measured in US dollar terms—include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal.

Those countries more dependent on receipts as a proportion to GDP include the Gambia, Lesotho, Comoros, and Cape Verde.

Relative rankings of the top 10 recipients have changed little in recent years, though the Gambia has moved up in the remittances/GDP group given the dramatic political-economy changes there in recent years.

Notably, Ghana receives the second-largest remittance inflow in dollar terms and the ninth-largest level in relation to GDP.

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the most expensive region to send money to. Senders had to pay 7.8 percent to send $200 to African countries during Q2 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now