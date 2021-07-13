Politics
Nigerians accepted me unconditionally – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday Nigerians love and accept him wholeheartedly despite not being a rich man.
The President stated this when he received the report of the National Security Summit organized by the House of Representatives on May 26 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President said is yet to understand how Nigerians could vote for a “poor man” like himself in elections that had money bags as his opponents.
Buhari, who also recalled the support he got during his presidential campaign, reaffirmed his determination to serve Nigerians to the best of his ability because of their love for him.
He said: “The number of people that turned out to see me, some waited for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy, or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s problem caused by citizens, not religion or ethnicity – Buhari
“People wonder why Nigerians accept me despite not being rich. I wonder, too. I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.”
The President insisted that Nigerians should count themselves lucky for having him as their leader despite the current challenges in the country.
He also urged leaders to respect the citizens.
“Respect for the people should come in allowing them to choose who they like as their leaders, irrespective of political party or religion,” President Buhari added.
