Entertainment
Nigerians applaud as singer Tems features as songwriter on Beyonce’s single, ‘Move’
Award winning Nigerian recording artiste, Tems whose real name is Temilade Openiyi has been credited as a songwriter on American singer Beyonce’s yet-to-be released single, ‘Move’.
The single is off her coming seventh studio album, Renaissance, which has been scheduled for release on Friday, July 29, one week from today.
On Thursday midnight, the names of the contributing creatives and personnel for the studio album was unveiled and Tems’ name appeared on ‘Move’, the tenth track on the album.
Also, Nigerian-born British music producer, P2J whose real name is Richard Isong has been revealed to be the producer of the song.
Other contributors on the album include, Richard Isong, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “Chi_Coney” Coney, and Ronald Banful.
Read also:BET Award winner, Tems hails female Afrobeats musicians
See the complete list of the contributing artistes and other creatives on the Renaissance album below.
Following the recent development, Nigerians have taken to social media to applaud the ‘Try Me’ crooner. She has been on Twitter Nigeria’s trending table since the announcement.
Here is what Nigerians are saying.
