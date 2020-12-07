Nigerians appreciate efforts of Buhari’s govt in making life better for all citizens —Presidency on by-elections results

The Presidency has expressed joy over the outcome of the Saturday’s bye-elections in several states of the country.

It said that Nigerians who appreciated the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in making life better for all citizens by voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the by-elections would not be disappointed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said ”President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the bye-elections outcomes” and had urged the ruling party to sustain the spirit of ”hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that form the bedrock of these victories.”

According to Shehu, the results of the by-elections, which took place in several states showed that the APC remained Nigerians’ choice.

Congratulating successful candidates of the party in the bye-elections he said:

”We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.

”Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

”We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

”We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe, and the Progressive Governors Forum under Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

”We also thank all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.”

