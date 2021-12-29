Connect with us

Nigerians are obsessed with me – Fani-Kayode

2 hours ago

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said on Wednesday Nigerians are obsessed with his private life.

Fani-Kayode stated this on his verified Instagram page.

The politician, who is locked in a paternity battle with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, said many Nigerians are obsessed with everything that concerned him.

He wrote: ”The obsession that many Nigerians have with FFK amazes me.

Court grants Fani-Kayode N5m bail in case of alleged forgery

“What he does, what he says, where he goes, what he wears, who he is with, what he eats, what he drinks, what he writes, what he thinks, what he loves, what he hates, and who he sees etc!

“It is an obsession and I love it!”

Opinions

