‘Nigerians are tired of insecurity, erratic power supply,’ Tinubu tells Buhari

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, told President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians are tired of excuses over the never-ending insecurity and other socio-economic challenges in the country.

He stated this during a grand rally organised by youths under the auspices of Progressive Youth of South-West to declare their support for his presidential bid at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

He described the youths as brilliant and encouraged them to team up with him and make Nigeria better.

The former Lagos State governor stressed that it was possible to live in a Nigeria that is free of insecurity, epileptic power supply, disunity, and other social ills.

He challenged the youths to revalidate their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu said: “All you need is courage, determination, and perseverance, if YouTube alone has 2.9 billion people following it, including you all standing here, then Nigeria can excel, we can do it, you must develop the can-do attitude.

“You must believe that this country is yours and you want to change the story. You must change the story of potential, the story of banditry and tribalism.

“We as a nation can conveniently feed ourselves by being creative, visionary and committed, anybody who says we cannot, they can get out because it is voluntary. We cannot continue the lamentation of the past, we cannot continue with excuses of power failure, no nation made rapid development without electricity.

“ Give us light and if we cannot be successful then you can abuse us, you cannot give us erratic light that is undependable, and then blame us again that we are lazy.

“Nigeria it is about time, we have enough gas to fire up electricity and supply the rest of Europe and make money, long term from it. You know it. We don’t want to bore you with it, when I started we used to pick dead bodies on the streets, but today Lagos is one of the cleanest and most progressive states in the country.”

