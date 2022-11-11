Connect with us

Nigerians back Burna Boy as he tells ex-partner, Stefflon Don, to ‘move on’

Published

1 min ago

on

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has admonished his former partner, Stefflon Don to move on after she made a video on Friday morning to mock him.

In the video, Stefflon Don was seen dancing with one of her female friends as she subtly dubbed the self-acclaimed African Giant a ‘mummy’s boy’.

Reacting to the post, Burna Boy simply wrote on his Instagram platform ‘Move on’, insinuating that Stefflon Don should endeavour to move forward from their failed affair.

Read also:Burna Boy downplays Davido, hails Wizkid’s musical dexterity

Moments after Burna Boy’s response on IG, social media users applauded the 32-year-old singer regarding how he handled the derogatory remark. Most social media commentators joined Burna in admonishing the British songstress to desist from chasing clout and create something worthwhile with her time.

Here is what Burna Boy posted.

Below is a cross-section of comments from social media users.

