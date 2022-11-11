Nigerians back Burna Boy as he tells ex-partner, Stefflon Don, to ‘move on’

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has admonished his former partner, Stefflon Don to move on after she made a video on Friday morning to mock him.

In the video, Stefflon Don was seen dancing with one of her female friends as she subtly dubbed the self-acclaimed African Giant a ‘mummy’s boy’.

Reacting to the post, Burna Boy simply wrote on his Instagram platform ‘Move on’, insinuating that Stefflon Don should endeavour to move forward from their failed affair.

Moments after Burna Boy’s response on IG, social media users applauded the 32-year-old singer regarding how he handled the derogatory remark. Most social media commentators joined Burna in admonishing the British songstress to desist from chasing clout and create something worthwhile with her time.

Here is what Burna Boy posted.

Below is a cross-section of comments from social media users.

Burna boy was served breakfast, man used it as a motivation to cook a quality album without disrespecting his ex, but no, it’s always different for women. Talk down on him, disrespect him publicly, mud him to stay relevant. Steff London better go see a therapist at this point. — Shola Nuggets (@itsSh0la) November 11, 2022

Steff london holding on to her relationship with Burna boy pic.twitter.com/ebeQyzJZsF — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) November 11, 2022

Burna Boy don reply Steff London😭😭 pic.twitter.com/s2trmaoOOE — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐥𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) November 11, 2022

Steff wants that Penis one more time tbh https://t.co/1lCRzhmJ49 — Yom🦟👨‍🍳 (@YomY0m_) November 11, 2022

Na Burna boy sing last last, na Steff London feelings dey swing like jangolova pic.twitter.com/mYq3w1G5gR — Dayo☢️ (@iam_dayyo) November 11, 2022

Steff dey chase clout Burna boy dey buy cars 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vwk1JB2FAf — D𝚊𝟆ίə𝘓 𝕓𝟆ㄨ𝟆 🍥 (@IamDannyben) November 11, 2022

Anytime Steff moves weird again I’ll be posting this under her comment’s. It’s been 2 years girl, MOVE ON! pic.twitter.com/gfOZSxkSsU — Mahrex🦉 (@mahrex_owl) November 11, 2022

Steff do video, ft another girl, dance put, put caption, come still use data upload am Burna boy: Move On pic.twitter.com/lzRoSD8LdT — D𝚊𝟆ίə𝘓 𝕓𝟆ㄨ𝟆 🍥 (@IamDannyben) November 11, 2022

Burna Boy boldly write Move on with a Full Stop (.) This is a nice way to reply to Steff's ratio. You can't love Odogwu less 🦍 pic.twitter.com/L7MXtH4GJu — Wole Adekunle🀄️ (@Smurlleen) November 11, 2022

Somebody should check on Steff London😂. Post traumatic Burna syndrome D!sorder is happening live in her head 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5n8UPoRFyM — Khalipha Burna🇳🇬🇵🇹 (@CallMeKhalipha) November 11, 2022

Burna Boy's simple reply to Steff is full of maturity. There's no time for old women. Her time has passed. She can't continue throwing subs more than releasing actual music. Burna Boy is a better man even after the relationship ended. "MOVE ON." Simple. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) November 11, 2022

Na Burna boy take igbo and shayo, na steff london dey misbehave. 😭😂 — Sholaaaaa 🍀 (@Therealshola001) November 11, 2022

Burna dey get money from heartbreak, Steff London dey get ratio. — TIFE🇬🇧🌚 (@ZeekiHodl) November 11, 2022

