‘Nigerians cannot entrust the future in the hands of Mr. Stingy or Mr. Privatization,’ Tinubu shades Obi, Atiku at APC campaign rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday continued his attack on the duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 election.

Tinubu, who spoke at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Akure, said the two men cannot be trusted with the future of Nigerians.

He described the pair as “stingy man and Mr. Privatization” respectively.

Tinubu also challenged the people of Ondo State to extend their support for APC to next month’s election.

The former Lagos State governor has been unrelenting in his criticism of Abubakar and Obi, regarded by many as his direct rivals in the election, since the commencement of APC’s campaign in October last year.

He said: “The truth of the difference between my leadership and that of Mr. Obi lies in one observation. Although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Tinubu’s Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in Anambra.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr. Sell Everything Atiku or Mr. Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr. Progressive Good Governance Tinubu!”

