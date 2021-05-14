Nigerians come for Femi Adesina for comparing Buhari govt with Man City | Ripples Nigeria

Senior Special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has come under severe attacks from many Nigerians after he compared the President’s handling of the insecurity situation in the country to Manchester City winning the 2020/2021 English Premier League.

Adesina had, in his Facebook column, ‘From the Inside,’ on Friday, said Buhari’s tackling of the problems of Nigeria can be likened to Man City slow run culminating in it winning the EPL.

However, commenters on the article came after him with so much venom, with some saying while Man City has a world class and focused coach as well as talented and well-motivated players who turned the tides around when it mattered most, Buhari does not have what it takes to lead Nigeria out of its doldrums while his appointees also lack the team spirit to perform like the Man City players.

Some others believe that Nigeria is unlucky to have as its leader a President who is not only tribal and nepotistic, but one who does not have the focus to lead the country out of the doldrums.

Read some of the comments here:

Goodluck Anthony: “The Aiye of this administration is self-inflicted. Stop all these plenty grammar and tell your principal to repent from tribalism and face his work head-on.”

Igbayilola Olabode: “Manchester City has some of the best players in the EPL and arguably in Europe. They have the best tactician as coach, they also spent humongous amount to bring in new players when they were not getting expected results.

“What does Nigeria have? An old incapacitated president with bunch of lie peddlers who come on social media to make stupid comparisons while leaving work undone.”

Aliu Adamu: “Good one egbon Shina, but when Man City was confronted by Aiye, they did not “siddon look” like you and your principal. They went back to the drawing board and think out of the box. If you people didn’t take proactive measures, the Aiye that will consume you and your people is in Dubai doing push-ups. First it was the CoS’s residence, we are not sure who’s next.”

Tolulope Adewole: “It amazes me when people blame others for their self-attracted affliction. Mr. Femi, what you’ve refused to come to terms with is that your principal (Buhari) is the Aiye himself standing against the prosperity and freedom of Nigeria.

“You and your fellow lackeys praising Buhari’s ineptitude and emptiness to high heavens are the assistant Aiyes pulling down the building upon his heads. Please, come out of your day dreaming and face the reality of self-inflicted failure caused by the original Aiye (Buhari and cabals), holding us by the jugular through their Fulanization agenda.

“So you expect the obnoxious agenda to be forced down the masses throats without resistance? Tell him and the cabals to drop that cursed agenda and see peace restored in minutes. Your epistle should be directed at your principal and the cabals, I come in peace.”

Aniekeme Bassey: “Are you saying the failure of your government is caused by mystical forces, Aiye? If so, the Aiye in this case is the incompetent President Muhammadu Buhari. When you revisit realities and theoretical knowledge of managing a company and nation, you would understand that no organisation can make progress with an incompetent leader. Buhari is grossly incompetent.

“Very soon, you may start blaming God. Be accountable for all your actions without blaming others. When the head is bad, the body is helpless.”

Shedrack Gabriel: “Why can’t you use Kano Pillars or Nasarawa United to give your story? Manchester City and Nigeria na like heaven and earth. No semblance.”

Zuby Okwuchukwu: “I’ve never been so ashamed being a Nigerian like now; see the crap you sat down and wrote. I don’t even know where to start. May God almighty deliver the citizens of this contraption from you and your masters hands.”

Femi Ashaolu: “I am deeply disappointed by this piece. This indicates that we are in an all-time low in governance in this country. It is shameful to compare the current leadership in Nigeria to a successful football club in Europe.”

James James Friday: “You spent hours writing meaningless epistles while Nigeria collapses to nothing by the day. You can’t spend years saving it. I am sure you know more about EPL than you know of what your government has put Nigerians through in the last 6 years. Now, you liken Nigeria to a game of football, the other day it was the testicles of ruminant animals….. Well done, sir.”

Gbemi Festus: “It’s a pity this is the kind of people advising the president. No wonder the country is where it is today. Having ran out of ideas on who to blame for your incompetence, it is now “Aye”. Ha! Nigeria has entered a “one chance” with this government.”

