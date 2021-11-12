News
Nigerians competitive abroad because of their quality of education at home – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday Nigerians living abroad are doing well because of the quality of education they got back home.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this during a meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shakhboot Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum in France.
Buhari encouraged Nigerians in the Diaspora to subject themselves to the rules and standards of their host countries.
He expressed happiness with the UAE offer to partner with Nigeria in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure logistics, and provision of COVID-19 vaccines.
READ ALSO: Buhari govt mulls paying Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal in 2022
The President said: “Nigerians are all over the place, very competitive. And the competitiveness starts from home, where they have acquired good education, gone into businesses, and then take all that abroad.”
On his part, the UAE official said there are many Nigerians living in the Middle East nation and doing very well.
He said: “We want to secure, deepen and strengthen the association for the future. We have a lot in common. We may be taking small steps, but they are leading somewhere.”
