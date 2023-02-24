Nigerians continue to pay more for refilling cooking gas

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday the average retail price for refilling cylinders of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) known as cooking gas further increased in January.

In its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for January 2023 released in Abuja, the NBS said the average cost for refilling 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders rose to N4,588.75 and N10,277.17 respectively last month.

According to the agency, the cost of refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder increased on a month-on-month basis by 0.51 percent from N4, 565.56 recorded in December 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the price was 25.46 percent higher than the N3, 657.57 paid by Nigerians in January 2022.

For the 12.5kg cylinder, the average retail price on a month-on-month basis increased by 0.28 percent compared to N10, 248.97 recorded in December 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the price was 38.63 percent higher than the N7, 413.25 paid by Nigerians to refill the cylinder in January 2022.

On a state-by-state basis, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG with N4, 962.50 followed by Plateau and Adamawa with N4,945.50, and N4,936.67 respectively.

On the other hand, Enugu recorded the lowest price with N4, 119.23, followed by Anambra and Rivers with N4, 183.14 and N4,210.00.

READ ALSO: Price of cooking gas up by 70.62% in one year

On a regional basis, North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of gas with N4,859.60, followed by the North-West with N4,616.66 while the South-East recorded the lowest at N4,408.99.

Benue recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of gas with N11,260.67, followed by Cross River with N10,833.33 and Ebonyi with N10,763.57.

Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N9,550.00, followed by Taraba and Gombe with N9,845.00 and N9,850.00.

Similarly, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose to N1, 153.40 in January on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 4.42 percent compared to N1,104.61 recorded in December 2022.

According to the NBS, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 163.87 percent from N437.11 in January 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now