Nigerians dare EFCC to arrest former Niger Delta militant leader Tompolo for spraying Naira notes in viral video

Nigerians have dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to arrest a former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, over an alleged incident of naira abuse.

The challenge came after a viral video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday where the ex-militant was seen spraying wads of naira notes at an event, an act which has seen many Nigerians including celebrities arrested and prosecuted by the anti-graft agency in the past.

In the video posted by an X user Harrison A with the handle @harreceipts, the incident happened during Tompolo’s 54th birthday which he celebrated sometime in April, where the Niger Delta chieftain is seen dancing while a man lavishly sprays ₦1,000 notes before him.

Accompanying the controversial video, the poster wrote, addressing the EFCC directly:

“Here is Tompolo mutilating the Naira. I know the eyes of that your eagle will suddenly go blind but I am bringing this to your attention publicly so the whole world will see you are a shameless agency with double standards.”

Other commenters also wondered why the agency has not arrested and prosecuted Tompolo, while others wondered if he is above the laws of the country.

Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (as amended) stipulates that “spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under the law by fines or imprisonment or both,” while the EFCC has consistently warned against the spraying or mutilation of currency, labeling it a criminal offence under Nigerian law while some

In 2024, controversial crossdresser, Idris Olarewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, was arrested, charged to court and sentenced to six months imprisonment for abusing the naira.

Other popular celebrities like Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, popularly known as E-Money, was also arrested last by the EFCC for allegedly abusing the Naira note and defacing foreign currencies by allegedly spraying U.S. dollars while Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and comedian, Ayo Makun (AY), were arrested and quizzed by the EFCC last week over allegations relating to currency spraying.

But with the emergence of Tompolo’s video, Nigerians have accused the EFCC of being selective or afraid of effecting Tompolo’s arrest either due to his closeness to the government or the influence he wields in the Niger-Delta region, and are now now challenging the agency to prove its credibility by arresting the former militant.

