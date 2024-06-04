Nigerians descend on Omokri for linking Obi with NLC strike

Nigerians on social media have descended heavily on former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, after he linked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, with the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday night, Omokri had lambasted the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, saying the strike was uncalled for and would lead to the death of many premature babies following the shutting down of the national grid.

He however, shot himself in the foot as he went on to say Ajaero was working in ‘cahoots ‘ with Obi to frustrate and sabotage the government of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“Do you know how many premature babies will die today because Joe Ajaero and his NLC shut down the National Grid? How many hospital emergency patients will perish? This is not a National Strike. This is a National Attack by the most politically exposed and partisan NLC President ever,” Omokri wrote.

“Ajaero is in cahoots with Peter Obi. And this is about 2027. Which country have you heard of where they shut down the National Grid as part of a strike? If there is a fire or emergency somewhere, what do we do? Nigerians ought to stand up against Joe Ajaero. He is taking the country down with him!

“How does shutting down the National Grid and putting Nigerians in darkness help the economy or workers? Aso Rock has generators. So does the National Assembly. Even Joe Ajaero has generators and is enjoying air conditioning.

“It is you that heat is finishing in your house. Meanwhile, factories cannot produce, and the economy is contracting.

“What you may not understand is that Federal civil servants are less than 0.3% of the population. If the NLC insists on an unreasonable ₦494,000 a month minimum wage, all that the FG will do is go on a massive sacking spree.

“The people who will suffer are the private sector, who employ more than 65% of Nigeria’s workers. Obviously, they will not be able to pay ₦494,000 a month and run their businesses profitably. So, they will increase prices for those not working and sack their workers, increasing unemployment.

“The NLC under Joe Ajaero knows that. They do not care. As long as they can sabotage the government and our economy to make Peter Obi look good, they will do it. It is all about 2027. It is not about you!”

But his post did not go down well with a lot of Nigerians who flooded his page to disagree with him.Read some of the responses here:

Sammy Etuk: “Unfortunately, you are very laquacious in your pursuit of an appointment into Tinubu’s government that is working hardship on Nigerians.”

Idy Kabash: “Reno, I still don’t understand your obsession with Peter Obi. The man has shown tremendous maturity by ignoring all your attacks on him but you will never back off. It’s a big shame on an adult like you.”

D’Akmbert Tah: “The federal government should do the needful, Mr Reno. What’s so hard here, just do the right thing and we’ll all be alright. The federal government is the one being insensitive here.”

Comrade Jaochim Chima: “You be mumu man. I knew that Peter Obi’s name must be mentioned for this trash to be complete. Anuofia.”

Gregory Akemson: “But you never told us how many Nigerians died throughout this hard times.”

Victor Akanbi: “They should give them what they ask for… politicians are collecting millions of naira but give workers token, no health care etc.”

ERNY: “Suicide everywhere because of economy frustration. NLC want to add more.

Let the fuel subsidy be brought back the way old anthem was brought. Then you see things will Normalize and cost of goods will reduce drastically and Service cost will depreciate too.”

Abraham Yalaju: “But you have not said anything about how many people that have died due to hardship after the remover of fuel subsidy or does the govt also care about how many persons that have died since the remover of fuel subsidy due to inability to feed or pay hospital bill, high cost of living and how many businesses that have crumbled since this govt came into power.

“When it comes to buying of SUV JEEP and spending bogusly on national assembly members and ministers there will be money but when it affects the common people it does not concern the government even if the policy will lead to the suffering or death of the common masses like the removal of fuel subsidy without proper consideration on it effect on the poor.

“Your hatred for Peter Obi will make God to keep promoting him and exposing the foolishness of his enemies until they are finally destroyed.

“Reno advocate for national assembly members and ministers to start receiving minimum wage if they cannot yield to the request of NLC if you truly love the country.

“Nigerians are dying of hunger, insecurity, inability to proper medical care. You are not saying anything about it. The only thing you know how to do is to come on line to support evil and to speak against Peter Obi who don’t have your time. Nigeria is bleeding now. Enough of sentiment.”

Moses Okon: “This irrésponsible man will never talk without mentioning Peter Obi. Any bad thing in Nigeria you want to link it to Peter Obi just because you want to paint him bad after you join Tinubu to steal his 2023 presidential mandate.

“Obi refuse to give you money that is why you are attacking him everyday on all your post because your being paid by Tinubu and his cohorts to attack Obi, promising you lot of things which they will soon fail you.

“You want Nigerians to hate Obi for nothing. Look at you, you have failed already.”

Ogbu John: “Mr Reno do you know the price of a bag of rice or beans? You’re not with the masses but always supporting your pay master interest.

“If you are fighting the labor leadership over their stand you are fighting all the workers which you will not succeed.”

God’sbreath: “More than a year that Tinubu removed fuel subsidy. We see how hard things are now in Nigeria. Some goods are times 5 of how we used to buy them in past years.

“Reno didn’t make any post to advise FG to increase minimum wages. Now that people can’t bear it anymore you’re here talking what we don’t understand. You know how many people that died because of hunger? Common sense isn’t come sha. Rubbish.”

Benjamin Okoko: “But you never tell us the statistics of how many Nigerians who died because of hardship/hunger and insecurity?

“You know the bitter truth of the whole matter but you just decided to do away with it.

“A times peace can be gotten through some hard decisions for it’s a risk not to take a risk!

“Now it’s no longer Peter Obi but NLC president! Mind you some things you do say here may hurt you in the mean future Sir!”

Benjy Alfred: “Even Reno is outside the country enjoying the western government! We that heat is finishing in our house are not complaining.

“We have suffered numerous hardship and survived, Let NLC and FG come to one umbrella and agree on favourable minimum wage not pushing blames on Ajaero.”

