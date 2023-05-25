Nigerians deserve no less, President-elect Tinubu pledges to redress issues

President-elect Bola Tinubu promised on Thursday in Abuja that he would uphold the faith that President Muhammadu Buhari and millions of Nigerians had placed in him.

Moreover, he stated that he was aware of the gravity of the honour bestowed upon him and the accompanying responsibility that lies in front of him.

Tinubu made the pledge after receiving the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

“I understand the magnitude of the honour conferred on me today and the task ahead. Nigerians deserve no less.

“You (Buhari) have charted the course and I shall not disappoint you,” he said.

Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect, was also given the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger by Buhari.

In accordance with Executive Order 14, which requires the transition council to deliver handover notes containing, among other things, proposed policy direction to the next administration, Buhari had earlier presented the president-elect with three important transition documents.

