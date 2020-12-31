‘Nigerians deserve rest of mind in 2021,’ CAN tasks FG on security

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday charged the Federal Government to improve the security situation in the country, saying Nigerians deserve the rest of mind in 2021.

The CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, made the call in his New Year 2021 Message and urged all political office holders to lead with humility by listening to Godly admonition.

Ayokunle said the present spate of kidnappings for ransom or death, terrorism, banditry, herdsmen attack, armed robbery, and other anti-social activities in the country are dents on Nigeria’s leadership.

He also posited that Nigerians expect the country leaders to rise more gallantly to address the near “horrible socio-economic situation” which is almost crippling the country.

The CAN president said: “I urge all those in political power in our nation to lead with humility by listening to Godly admonition because their wisdom alone may not be enough to reposition our nation, especially, to restore our security and bring about peace and prosperity presently eluding our nation.

“Let us love one another and put an end to cruelty against one another under any guise. Nigerians deserve to have their rest of mind.”

On the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle urged Nigerians to obey protocols put in place by the government to stem the spread of the virus.

He added: “I congratulate every one of us whom God has spared to see this New Year in the midst of the dreadful and devastating COVID-19 that ravaged our world and sent many people to early graves more than any war in the recent past. The high and the low really fell in 2020.

“I plead with all of us to please observe all the COVID-19 protocols this year. Maintain social distancing, do handwashing, or use sanitiser. Make sure you always wear your face mask whenever you are out of your house until we all together and God wipe away this wicked virus from the face of the earth. Avoid frivolous traveling meanwhile and use virtual meetings where possible for your safety.”

