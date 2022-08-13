Politics
‘Nigerians don’t value good leaders until they leave office,’ Oshiomhole praises Jonathan
The former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday praised former President Goodluck Jonathan for leaving behind enviable legacies in the country.
Oshiomhole, who spoke at the one-year memorial lecture in honour of late Captain Hosa Okunbo in Abuja, said Nigerians don’t appreciate good leaders until they leave office.
The former president and Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase III, were among the speakers at the event.
The ex-Edo State governor admitted that he fought Jonathan out of office because of their differences in political interests.
Oshiomhole’s remark will come as a surprise to many Nigerians as he was one of the fiercest critics of the Jonathan’s administration and he sustained his attack on the former president even after he left office in 2015.
READ ALSO: Jonathan questions Oshiomhole’s state of mind
On Saturday, he said: “You (Jonathan) left legacies even though I had cause to fight because it is politics. The legacy you have left, there is no successor who can afford to do less.
“But the beauty of a multi-party democracy is that even an angel can be defeated. Sincerely speaking, you have set a standard that none of your successors can afford to go below.
“Part of your legacies was when you launched the Almajiri School and your thought was that no Nigerian child should be left on the street and also appropriated special funds.
“These ideas are not new but what we lack is the will to transform them into practice. We don’t know who our friends are until we are no more.
“No one is appreciated until he or she leaves office.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...