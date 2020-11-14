Nigerians drag Gov Ganduje’s aide for gifting Kano youths with Donkeys

An aide to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Murtala Gwarmai, has been dragged by Nigerians for giving out Donkeys to youths in the state as part of his empowerment programme.

Gwarmai who is Ganduje’s Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development, had, on Thursday, November 12, shared the Donkeys and other items like scooters, blocks, bicycles, roofing sheets and money to the youths.

According to reports, not less than 40 youths in the state benefitted from the donation which took place at the premises of the state’s Ministry for Youths and Sports.

At the event, he said he gave the Donkeys to help the beneficiaries use them to transport sand, water and gravel in the rural areas.

However, the donation has become a source of laughter for Nigerians who mocked the donor for giving out Donkeys in the 21st century.

Read what Nigerians have been saying on social media about the ‘empowerment’ efforts of Gwarmai:

Peter John: “Who we offend for this country? These things are getting out of hand. Kano state for Christ sake, we are in 2020. Why not use the money spent to put up an establishment that would generate money and employment for the people around?”

Victor Etuh: “This is not funny at all. This happens to be the mindset of the people holding the positions of authority in Nigeria and we’re here making jokes.”

Malik Ahmed: “Easily deceived youth population in the north gave rise to BokoHaram, in this modern world, na donkeys you dey youths, even Mecca dey give super grade enhancement to the youths sad!”

Sunday Ajayi: “God please divide this country; please God, I know with you, all things are possible. We are living by force in Nigeria. We have two calendars in Nigeria. Some regions are in 2020 while some are in 1520.”

Onosemudiana E. Owobu: “There is nothing wrong with it. In fact, he did well. You cannot grow beyond your society, after all. If they think otherwise, we would not be hearing this kind of news in 2020 from there.”

Francess Kenny Adebona: “Haha wetin them won use donkey do? Them dey go Galilee? Haba, nothing wey dada nor go see for craze man head; na wa, the donkey self resemble jackal.”

Faramade Omowumi: “What a nice aide to the governor that has the youths in his upper mind. Ride on the youths of our time.”

Oke Dayo Gabriel: “What did you expect from Gandollar administration?”

Ademola Ahmed Adebisi: “God, why you attached this people to Nigeria? Why, God, why?”

Aree Adejoke: “What of wheel barrows and basket for kaya? Up youth!”

Dele Abiola: “In this 21st century? Chai!”

Bright Uhunwa Osadebawe: “This is what lack of education and poverty can cause.”

Ola Mateo Culé: “What do you expect from people with Donkey Brain?”

Paulyn C Olubowale: “Who did we offend in this country? May God have mercy on us in this country.”

Pecu Praiz Pgm: “And we are in the same country with these hoodlums.”

Sanusi Fatimah: “Aide for that matter, he tried.”

Folake Patricia Daodu: “Abeg what is happening to the brain of Nigeria leaders? I’m tired of this country o.”

Shedrack Ayuba: “When the whole world has moved on to electric vehicle for transport and farming, this is really sad. Not surprised though, if his principal can give Bread and Tea as empowerment to the poor, what do you expect from him?”

