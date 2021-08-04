Nigerians encourage impunity with their inactions – Soyinka

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, blamed the poor state of the Nigerian economy and worsening insecurity on the citizens’ inactions.

Soyinka, who stated in a brief speech he delivered at the 24th edition of the Wole Soyinka Lecture Series organised by the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), said Nigerians allowed whatsoever is happening in the country today to continue by refusing to take to the streets.

He said: “I am absolutely certain that we would agree that one of the major reasons for the dilemma we are undergoing in this country right now is that we permitted, we nurtured, we even encouraged either by actions or inactions, the mindset of impunity both in leadership and among the people.

“We didn’t take to the streets to protest it, to denounce it, to warn of the consequences. Oh yes, there were warnings here and there but they were not concerted and structured.”

