Nigerians enjoying total freedom of expression under my watch – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday Nigerians have been enjoying total freedom of expression under his watch.

Buhari, who stated this when he received letters of credence from ambassadors of six countries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said Nigerians have been encouraged to freely express themselves through robust political discourse.

He said: “The reality is that there is so much that binds us together than the few areas of our divergence.

“I have no doubts in my mind that you will soon appreciate our uniqueness and indeed resilience as a people, as well as our diversity which constitutes our strength.

“We are not only multi-ethnic and religious but also multi-cultural. We enjoy unfettered freedom of speech and engage in robust political discourses.

“For us in Nigeria, we continue to make steady progress, despite the daunting challenges of insecurity, in the fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance, amongst other things.”

The new envoys who presented their letters of credence to Buhari were Gangadharan Balasubramanian (India), Annett Gunther (Germany), and Gerengbo Pascaline (Congo DR).

Others were Mohamed Abdelmannan (Sudan), Abdullah Abu Shawesh (Palestine), and Willem Wouter Plomp (Netherlands).

