Nigerians executed N356.4tr worth of e-transactions in three months | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerians executed N356.4tr worth of e-transactions in three months
Despite the challenging economic environment, Nigerians carried out a total volume of 3,464,811,083 transactions valued at N356.47 trillion through Electronic Payment Channels in the last three months of 2020.
The National Bureau of Statistics disclosed this in the banking sector data released on Sunday.
According to NBS, online transfers dominated the banking activities last year with 2,227,449,949 transactions valued at N120.27 trillion carried out between October and December.
On a year-on-year comparison, the value of the transaction increased by 325 percent from N165.8 trillion in 2019 to N704.04 trillion last year.
While the volume of e-payment transactions rose YoY by 142 percent from N2.96 billion in 2019 to N7.16 billion in 2020.
E-payment transactions include the transaction made via the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment System (NIP) and Point of Sales terminals (PoS).
READ ASLO: N34.02tn e-transactions recorded in Q1 2019, NBS says
NIP transactions include internet banking, mobile apps, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).
The report also noted that banks’ credit to the private sector increased during the period.
Ripples Analysis showed that banks’ credit to the private sector increased by 121 percent to N77.53 trillion in 2020 from N64.11 trillion in 2019.
In terms of credit to the private sector, the total value of credit allocated by the bank stood at N20.37 trillion as of Q4’20.
Oil and gas and manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.93 trillion and N3.19 trillion respectively to record the highest credit allocation at the period under review.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk
Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season
Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid
Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...
Inter move closer to clinching first league title in 11yrs with Verona win
The race to the title in the Italian Serie A is almost over, with Inter Milan leading the pack and...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...