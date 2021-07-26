Nigerians feeling the impact of bad governance –Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Monday Nigerians are feeling the impact of bad governance in the country.

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, stated this while inaugurating the new Bauchi Government House annex, noted that all the PDP governors are performing well in their various states.

The governor commissioned the Bauchi Government House annex shortly after the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in the state.

He said: “All our governors are performing to the glory of God. We seek your continued prayers for all our governors and indeed the Federal Government.

“If the federal government does not perform, it is not performing, yes. But if it does not perform, it will affect us. And it is already affecting the entirety of Nigeria.

“We are feeling the impact of the bad governance at the center. We are praying and hoping that the time shall come when the PDP will return to power and restore good governance in Nigeria.

“That is what we believe in the PDP is that governance is a continuum. Any project that is meaningful and would add value to the lives of our people that we inherit from our predecessors, be they of the opposition or of the same party, we continue as a matter of good governance with those projects.

“And that is what Governor Bala Mohammed has done with this Government House annex. We expected no less because you performed as FCT Minister, you performed as Senator of Nigeria and now you are performing in Bauchi State. We are indeed very proud of you.

“Several of us have been here some months back to either commission projects or lay the foundation of several projects that are being executed here in Bauchi State, courtesy of your administration, the sky is the limit.”

