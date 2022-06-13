Nigerians have become slaves under Buhari —Benue Gov Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says Nigerians have become slaves in their own country under President Muhammadu Buhari and have nothing to celebrate as the country marked another Democracy Day on June 12.

In his goodwill message to commemorate the Democracy Day, Ortom lamented the worsening insecurity plaguing Nigeria with bandits and terrorists having a field day under the Buhari-led government with a constant threat to the country’s sovereignty.

In the statement he personally signed on Monday, Ortom said “Nigeria does not deserve to celebrate democracy as bandits, unknown gunmen and Boko Haram terrorists run the nation ragged, with many innocent citizens enslaved in captivity.”

“We cannot be celebrating Democracy Day when our citizens are now slaves and not free in their homes, schools, worship centres, workplaces and cannot go to their farms or even travel freely on our roads or by train,” he said.

“We must tackle the issue of insecurity courageously if we are to practise democracy freely.

“The practice of democracy should not be at the dictates or the whims and caprices of a few individuals who think they will lord it over the general public,” Ortom stated.

