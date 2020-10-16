Nigerians in France join #EndSARS protest

Some Nigerians in France on Friday joined the EndSARS protest to demand an end to police brutality at the Nigerian Embassy situated at the Victor Hugo area of Paris, capital of France.
The EndSARS protests are still ongoing despite the police announcing the disbandment of the unit and the announcement of the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
Read also: #EndSars protesters accuse hoodlums of attack, as truck rams into cars at Lekki toll gate
Similarly, Nigerians in diaspora including in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Cotonou among others had also held protests earlier in the week.
- #EndSars: Falz pulls out of virtual Town Hall Meeting on police brutality, Joe Abah, Segalink opt in - October 16, 2020
- LATEST TECH NEWS: Twitter assigns icon to #ENDSARS hashtag. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, October 16, 2020 - October 16, 2020
- Oil prices fall over coronavirus resurgence, strong dollar; Bonny Light sheds $0.53 - October 16, 2020