International Latest

Nigerians in France join #EndSARS protest

October 16, 2020
Nigerians in France join #EndSARS protest
By Ripples Nigeria

Some Nigerians in France on Friday joined the EndSARS protest to demand an end to police brutality at the Nigerian Embassy situated at the Victor Hugo area of Paris, capital of France.

The EndSARS protests are still ongoing despite the police announcing the disbandment of the unit and the announcement of the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

Read also: #EndSars protesters accuse hoodlums of attack, as truck rams into cars at Lekki toll gate

Similarly, Nigerians in diaspora including in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Cotonou among others had also held protests earlier in the week.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */