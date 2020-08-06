Nigerians in Kuwaiti IDP camp beg to go home

Some Nigerians trapped in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Kuwait have called on the federal government to help them return to the country.

According to an 18-second video posted online, the 18 Nigerians have been at the IDP camp since April 2020.

“We people here we are hungry. We want to go home because we are tired of staying here. The Kuwait people have tried” they said.

“All countries have gone now. And we are not hearing anything from our embassy.

“When we call the embassy, they will insult us and they have not given us any notice about our going.

They claimed that the Nigerian Mission in the Kuwait has abandoned them and that they are the only country left at the camp out of 74 countries.

“All our neighbouring countries have gone. Imagine Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroon, everybody, remaining only us here.

“The truth of the matter is that we are frustrated here right now because out of 75 countries only Nigerians that are left .

” It is a shameful thing. Our embassy is doing nothing,” one of them was heard saying.”

