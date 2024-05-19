Nigerians in South Africa demand probe into killing of compatriot by police

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), has demanded an immediate probe into the killing of a Nigerian citizen, Prince Muoka Ebuka, who was reportedly killed by the police on Friday, May 17, in Danielskuil, Northern Cape in South Africa.

The Union which condemned the killing of the 43-year-old businessman who hailed from Obosi in Anambra State, said the incident further highlights a disturbing trend of police abuse targeting Nigerians in the Northern Cape.

The statement issued on Saturday and signed by NUSA National Publicity Secretary, Habib Miller, indicated that the deceased was tortured to death by the police in the guise of interrogation over drug related allegations.

“Since March, there have been similar cases in Kimberley involving drug accusations and police violence. Another Nigerian, Chika Anuino, was killed by police in Springs, Johannesburg, on April 25,” the NUSA statement said.

“Reports from Ebuka’s wife, Joyce, paint a harrowing picture of law enforcement officers storming their residence, compelling her to evacuate to shield their young child from witnessing the violence.

“Ebuka was then subjected to assault and coerced to produce drugs allegedly in his possession. When their search proved fruitless, they forcibly escorted him to a waste dump, alleging he had concealed illegal substances there.

“Eyewitnesses further allege egregious misconduct, with officers resorting to coercive tactics, including requesting pepper spray after emerging from Mr Ebuka’s residence.

“Despite employing drug detection methods, no evidence was found, yet the relentless interrogation tragically led to his demise.

“Moreover, the lack of proper crime scene preservation raises grave doubts about the integrity of the investigation,” NUSA stated.

Miller noted that the incident has been further complicated by the police’s refusal to issue a statement or allow the victim’s family to open a case docket on the murder of their breadwinner, adding that the had faced intimidation from the police when she tried to report her husband’s death.

NUSA said the Union demands a thorough, impartial investigation into Prince Ebuka’s killing and the broader issue of police abuse in the Northern Cape.

Also reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, condemned the killing of Prince Ebuka, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident while emphasising that anyone found responsible should be held accountable.

“Condemnable and sad. One death too many. We are calling for an investigation, and anyone found culpable should face the music,” Balogun in a brief statement.

