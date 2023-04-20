News
Nigerians in Sudan to be evacuated back home, NiDCOM says
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission {NiDCOM}, on Thursday, said it is currently consultating with the National Emergency Management Agency {NEMA} in response to a request by Nigerian students in Sudan for evacuation from the country.
Sudan has been plunged into crisis as hostilities continue between the Sudanese Army and a paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces.
NiDCOM revealed this in a statement signed by Gabriel Odu for its Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit on Thursday.
READ ALSO:2023: Abike Dabiri urges NASS to take action on diaspora voting
According to Odu, NiDCOM was in consultation with the “National Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of emergency evacuations, and also with the Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies”.
He further stated that the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, “urged all Nigerian students in Sudan as well as Nigerians living in Sudan to be security conscious and calm”.
