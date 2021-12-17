Nigerians in Turkey surprise Buhari to mark his birthday

Some Nigerian on Friday surprised President Muhammadu Buhari with a cake decorated in Nigeria’s national colours to mark his birthday in Turkey.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement narrated how the president was met with a surprise line up of Nigerian delegates who broke into a chorus chanting “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” on his way to a meeting.

“On his 79th birthday, today Friday in Istanbul, Turkey, President Muhammadu Buhari cut a birthday cake moulded in national colours, green-white-green to start the day, went straight to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Recep Erdogan.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who spoke on behalf of the delegation and the Ambassador of Nigeria to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, congratulated the President on the good work he is doing for the country, and wished him a happy birthday, many healthy years ahead and the energy to give his best to the nation.

Responding to the tribute rendered by the minister of Foreign affairs on behalf of the Ministers, President Buhari promised to put in his best for Nigeria until 2023 when he will hand over to a successor and return to his farm to tender crops and livestock.

“I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home.” President Buhari said.

