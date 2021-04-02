Nigerians in UK move to chase out Buhari from London | Ripples Nigeria

More than a dozen Nigerians in the United Kingdom on Friday marched to the Abuja House in London to “chase President Muhammadu Buhari out of town.”

President Buhari traveled to the UK on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up.

The President is expected to return to the country by the middle of this month.

Buhari’s decision to proceed on a foreign medical trip came at a time doctors in the country threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over unpaid salary arrears and poor working conditions.

The President has spent 170 days abroad for treatment since he was elected in 2015.

In a video that had gone viral on the internet, the protesters were seen chanting protest songs while welding placards of different inscriptions.

One of the arrowheads of the protest, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, who wore an ENDSARS shirt, said the protest was to kick against President Buhari’s tyrannical administration.

He said: “We are here because we have a tyrant in that building. This is a man who on October 20 last year sent soldiers to kill peaceful and unarmed protesters.”

He alleged that Buhari ordered the shooting of the #ENDSARS protesters who were asking for good governance in the country.

He stressed that despite the huge allocation for the State House clinic, the Buhari administration has not been able to establish a hospital capable of treating the President.

