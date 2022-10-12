‘Nigerians interested in real solutions, not lofty ideas, ex-Minister, Shagari, aims jibe at Peter Obi

A former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, has denigrated the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Shagari, who featured in a Channels TV interview Tuesday night, said Nigerians were not concerned about unworkably fine ideas.

The former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State also noted that the country had been taken to the brink of collapse by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and must be voted out of power next year.

He said the lofty manifesto of the former Anambra State Governor would amount to nothing in the country.

He further claimed that Peter Obi did not have the real solutions to problems bedeviling the country, stressing that his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would emerge victorious next year.

He said: “I was one of those contacted to be the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party. But I declined because I believed in the philosophy of my party. And I also saw that Labour Party would have no opportunity to win elections next year. A number of questions I raised were not answered.

“Nigerians are not interested in lofty ideas. They are looking for real solutions to problems of insecurity, infrastructure, poor economy and others.

“Nigerians have shown that they made mistake in both 2015 and 2019. They have tested the APC and PDP and seen the difference. The point is, only PDP has real solutions to the problems.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

