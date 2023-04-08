Business
Nigerians’ ‘Japa’ dreams help drive Int’l airlines ticket sales to $1.1bn in 2022
As more young Nigerians pursue their dreams abroad, international airlines, travel agencies realized a whopping $1.1 billion from ticket sales in 2022.
Bankole Bernard, chairman of the Airlines and Passengers’ Joint Committee (APJC) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) who disclosed the ticket sales said the foreign airlines were making good money from Nigeria, even though the trapped fund’s challenges still persist.
He added that in the whole of Africa, ticket sales from Nigeria are still the highest.
“The airlines have sold more. In the whole of Africa, Nigeria sales is still the highest. We have done over $1.1billion in 2022. We are doing very well more than our contemporaries.
Read also:JAPA: Reps seek mandatory five-year national service for doctors before migration
“We are a good market and a market that any airline would want to come into. Nobody will talk about the good side of this market. Nigerians are still travelling. The only thing is that travel agents are losing business to outside the country. Most of us are buying tickets from other travel agencies from around the world,” he said.
In recent years there has been a growing trend in Nigeria of young people pursuing their dreams abroad, a phenomenon commonly referred to as “Japa”.
This trend has been fueled by a lack of opportunities and an unstable economic and political climate in the country
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...