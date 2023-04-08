Nigerians’ ‘Japa’ dreams help drive Int’l airlines ticket sales to $1.1bn in 2022

As more young Nigerians pursue their dreams abroad, international airlines, travel agencies realized a whopping $1.1 billion from ticket sales in 2022.

Bankole Bernard, chairman of the Airlines and Passengers’ Joint Committee (APJC) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) who disclosed the ticket sales said the foreign airlines were making good money from Nigeria, even though the trapped fund’s challenges still persist.

He added that in the whole of Africa, ticket sales from Nigeria are still the highest.

“The airlines have sold more. In the whole of Africa, Nigeria sales is still the highest. We have done over $1.1billion in 2022. We are doing very well more than our contemporaries.

“We are a good market and a market that any airline would want to come into. Nobody will talk about the good side of this market. Nigerians are still travelling. The only thing is that travel agents are losing business to outside the country. Most of us are buying tickets from other travel agencies from around the world,” he said.

In recent years there has been a growing trend in Nigeria of young people pursuing their dreams abroad, a phenomenon commonly referred to as “Japa”.

This trend has been fueled by a lack of opportunities and an unstable economic and political climate in the country

