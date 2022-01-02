Nigerians living in hell under APC’s fake ‘Change’ —PDP Chairman Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has lamented the situation where Nigerians are practically “living in hell under an All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that promised them change which has turned out to be a fake change.”

Ayu, who expressed his concerns in a New Year message to Nigerians on Saturday, however pleaded with Nigerians to exercise a bit more patience and not to give up, insisting that all bad things must come to an end one day.

He assured Nigerians that having endured the APC government in the last six years, they should see 2022 as a year of hope, but cautioned that no Nigerian should expect anything better from the ruling party.

“Dear Compatriots, some hours ago, we began the journey through a new year. As the previous years, you will make new year resolutions based on hope of a better life for you and your family,” the PDP chairman said.

“It is very important that you continue to live by hope. Honestly, only HOPE has kept us going for the last six years.

“Otherwise our lives have been a living hell under the so-called regime of ‘Change’.

“Do not expect anything better from the APC in 2022. They will still make your life nasty, brutish and short.

“The good news is that all bad things come to an end. The hell that is APC will surely come to an end.

“Go out and register. Get your voter’s card; mobilise and get this evil out of your lives.

“This is why 2022 is such an important year of hope for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I wish you a hopeful New Year; a year that we all begin the journey for the Liberation and Rebuilding of Nigeria.

“So help us God,” Ayu concluded.

