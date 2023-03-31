Nigerians’ love for fun pushes champagne consumption to 8-year high

Nigerians’ love for celebrations, fun, and a lavish lifestyle has propelled champagne consumption in the country to an eight-year high, despite economic challenges.

Comité Champagne, a French trade association that monitors the volume and value of exports, has released new data indicating that Nigeria’s champagne imports have risen by 15.3 percent.

The data noted that Nigeria imported 644,452 bottles in 2022, up from 559,088 in 2021.

The value also rose by 17.8 percent to £25.3 million last year.

The level of champagne imports into the country has been rising since 2020, when it plunged to a record low of 304,199 bottles from a high of 768,131 bottles in 2014, the data shows.

Globally, 326 million bottles of champagne were shipped in 2022, an increase of 1.6 percent over the previous year.

The top five biggest champagne markets are the United States of America (33.7 million), United Kingdom (28.1 million), Japan (16.6 million), Germany (12.3 million) and Italy (10.6 million).

Africa’s biggest economy increased by four, ranking 28th out of 192 countries from 32nd in 2021.

This improvement also made Nigeria the second biggest champagne market in Africa behind South Africa, with 1.3 million bottles.

